Applying Plastic Infrastructure For Digital Business

by Peter Burris | Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - Wikibon.com

Wikibon.com

Applying Plastic Infrastructure For Digital Business

by Peter Burris | Wednesday, December 21, 2016

http://wikibon.com/applying-plastic-infrastructure-for-digital-business/

Applying Plastic Infrastructure For Digital Business

by | 21 December 2016 | Analysis, Blog, Cloud, Premium

Plastic infrastructure scales, but also supports strategies for rapidly extending digital capabilities.

Log in for full report.

Peter Burris

Peter Burris

Peter manages Wikibon and directs research at SiliconANGLE Media. His own research focuses on evolving relationship between customer, business, and technology. Collaboration, big data, and new application development tooling are among the technologies he covers. He has over 25 years experience in technology and business. Prior to joining SiliconANGLE Media, Peter worked with Forrester, META Group (now Gartner), HP, the Naval Postgraduate School, and IDC. He lives in Silicon Valley, CA.
Peter Burris

Latest posts by Peter Burris (see all)

Subscribe to the Wikibon.com Newsletter!

Subscribe to the Wikibon.com Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Shares
Share This